5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$3.60. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 1,846,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

5N Plus Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$317.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.0940529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Articles

