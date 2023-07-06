850 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 267,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FANG opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

