Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 4.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 1,872,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

