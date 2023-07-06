Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0640 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,029.22 or 0.99989511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 734,470,833 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07149556 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $24,912,804.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

