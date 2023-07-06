Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $309.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

