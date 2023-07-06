Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

