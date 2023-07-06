Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 126.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

