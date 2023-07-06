Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. 203,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,149. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

