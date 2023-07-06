Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 2,490,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,419,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.