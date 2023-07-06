Accredited Investors Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 462,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

