Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849,666 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

