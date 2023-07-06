Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 392,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

