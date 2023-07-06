Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.83. 102,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,250. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

