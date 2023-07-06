Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. 7,908,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,344,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

