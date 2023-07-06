Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

