Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.