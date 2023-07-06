ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

