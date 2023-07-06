Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.29 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

