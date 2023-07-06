Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $132,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after buying an additional 2,198,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

