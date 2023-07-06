Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 495.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
