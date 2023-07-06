Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ARKK opened at $44.96 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.