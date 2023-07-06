Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $438.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.