Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $362,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,151 shares in the company, valued at $25,732,610.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Airbnb by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Airbnb by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

