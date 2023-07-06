Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $3,011,417.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,011,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,196,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,627. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.