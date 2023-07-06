Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $3,011,417.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,011,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,196,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,627. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.