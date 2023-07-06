Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 484,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

