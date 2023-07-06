Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 306,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,047. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.