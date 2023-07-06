Alesco Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 201,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,070. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

