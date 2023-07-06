Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. 506,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,319. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

