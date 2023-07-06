Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 460,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,904. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

