Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 255,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,433,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 2.3 %

ALGN stock opened at $336.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

