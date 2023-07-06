AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells $16,088.75 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) CEO Diana Brainard sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $16,088.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Diana Brainard sold 4,536 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $19,096.56.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 822,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,952. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Securities upped their price objective on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

