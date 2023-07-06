Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,337. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.