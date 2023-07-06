Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,039,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.