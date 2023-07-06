Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $245.97. 34,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $253.80. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.