Alta Capital Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 342,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $221.99. The company had a trading volume of 474,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,642. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.77.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

