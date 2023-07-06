Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.07. The company had a trading volume of 154,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,302. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.73 and a 200-day moving average of $496.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

