Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.50. 613,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,636. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
