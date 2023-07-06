Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.50. 613,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,636. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

