Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.82. 335,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

