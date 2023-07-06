Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Amada Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $807.49 million during the quarter.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

