AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.22.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,670,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,272,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 39,809,409 shares of company stock worth $67,402,790 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

