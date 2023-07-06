American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

AIG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 644,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

