American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.