American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 3.08% of American Vanguard worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $522.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.94.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,286.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,286.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,956 shares of company stock worth $1,468,060. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

