American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $14,527.35 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $14,527.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,977.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $32,575.50.

On Monday, May 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,458 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $9,673.86.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,045. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

