AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346,123 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $73,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

