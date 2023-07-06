AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $45.69 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $99.24 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.