AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,675 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $130,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after acquiring an additional 831,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $243,010,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.