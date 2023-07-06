AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.71 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.37 and its 200 day moving average is $473.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

