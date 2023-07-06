AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

