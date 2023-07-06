AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 9,860 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $778.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $793.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

