AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,450 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $280.75 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

